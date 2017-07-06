Friends of Clarence James Crothers are struggling to understand how someone could have killed the 62-year-old Abbotsford man with a "heart of gold."

Crothers was found dead in the 33000 block of Braun Avenue early Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday homicide investigators said they have yet to determine whether he was slain in a random attack or by someone he knew.

"I don't want to even conclude that this is what happened. I don't even want to ponder that," said his friend Rick Young, who last saw Crothers enjoying the music and chatting with friends at a recent karaoke night.

Crothers used a motor scooter to get around and had some health problems, Young said, but he still made time for frequent visits to the local Salvation Army.

"I'll tell you right now, we'd like to leave him with some dignity. He was just a heart of gold, this guy," Young said.

'Just shocking' to learn of Crothers' death

Arlene Morris knew Clarence James Crothers for about 10 years. (CBC News)

Arlene Morris was Crothers' friend and advocate, giving him support, food and coffee at the nearby 5 and 2 Ministry church.

"It is just shocking that someone came into his suite, and did what they did to him. He was an old man and in a wheelchair," Morris said.

She spent time with him at a Canada Day block party over the long weekend, and said the neighbourhood is generally peaceful.

The last time anyone spoke with Crothers was 10 p.m. Monday, according to investigators.

Police haven't revealed how he was killed or if anything was stolen from his home.

They have confirmed he was not known to police.