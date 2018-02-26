A mainstay of the Kamloops, B.C., music scene is closing.

The nightclub CJ's will be shutting its doors after a final show on March 3, 2018 — marking 32 years in operation.

Club co-owner Tammy Baron says it's time move on, but that didn't make the decision an easy one.

"The events are sensational. We completely sell out. Everyone's having an amazing time so I know Kamloops will definitely miss that," she said.

CJ's is one of the only 500-seat venues in Kamloops. (Frank Rossi)

In January, the business was listed for sale and remains on the market, priced at $450,000.

Baron says they've had a lot of interest in the club and hopes the future owners decide to keep hosting shows.

Clubgoer Nathaniel Pawloff is disappointed that CJ's is closing.

"We need more places like CJ's. That place is awesome."

Potentially 'devastating'

Drew Mclean of Kammerce Promotions said the loss of concerts hosted at CJ's would be a blow. He used to be a regular patron of the club and now sets up music shows there.

"For live events, it's quite devastating if somebody else doesn't pick it up. There are not really other options at that capacity level in town."

Mclean fears the club's closure will have a ripple effect on the downtown.

"I'd be surprised if there wasn't an impact on local businesses downtown. They definitely draw people coming down before and after a club like CJ's."

The club's final show will be a performance on Saturday night by DJ King Kong Finger.

