The city has asked a prosecutor to approve 426 new charges against the Sahota family, owners of the Regent and Balmoral hotels.

The city said in a news release the actions were taken against the single room occupancy (SRO) hotels, both located on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, due to "significant safety risks and maintenance deficiencies impacting tenants."

Earlier this year, the city ordered a full structural review of both buildings by a professional engineer.

The CBC went inside the Balmoral Hotel on June 2. Some units were filled with piles of junk including garbage, mattresses, clothes and broken appliances. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The city disconnected the water supply in the Balmoral's bathtubs earlier this year, fearing any more weight in the tubs would cause the floor to collapse. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The Balmoral Hotel was vacated in June 2017 after it was determined to be unsafe due to risk of localized collapse, while the Regent Hotel required repairs to damage caused by long-term leaking from the plumbing.

The city initially filed 60 charges against Balmoral Hotel Ltd., controlled by members of the Sahota family, alleging violations of the city's standards of maintenance bylaw, and 47 charges against Triville Enterprises Ltd., also controlled by members of the Sahota family.

Eviction notices were posted on the Balmoral hotel in the spring. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The additional charges were recommended after a September site inspection, during which multiple maintenance violations were observed, the city said.