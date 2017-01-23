The City of Vancouver is planning to make some changes to one of its busiest bike routes — including closing a block of Vernon Drive to motorists.

The proposed changes are between Gore Avenue and Kamloops Street on the Union-Adanac bike route.

The bike route is a key artery into downtown Vancouver from Boundary Road and Burnaby's Francis-Union bikeway.

Lon LaClaire, the director of transportation with the City of Vancouver, told CBC's The Early Edition the 3.3 kilometre route is used by almost 5,000 cyclists daily.

"It's very much a commuter route. It has a strong peak just like vehicle traffic does, inbound in the morning and outbound in the afternoon," he said. "[Cyclists] come in a big bunch in those two rush hour periods."

Because of that sudden volume increase of cyclists and vehicular traffic, LaClaire explained, pedestrians find it difficult to cross the bikeway.

In addition parts of the route are "awkward and dangerous" for cyclists and motorists, he said.

Proposed changes

LaClaire said the city wants to improve visibility for pedestrians and calm traffic in the corridor.

"The pedestrian improvements include things like curb extensions, marked crosswalks, and things like that, more visibility, and making it easier to cross," he said.

"The cycling improvements are generally at the arterials and these involve more significant vehicle and traffic restrictions."

One major proposed change is closing Vernon Drive near Venables Street to motorists.

"We've been meeting with the directly-affected businesses down there and trying to come up with a change in the road network that will still work for them," he said.

"Ultimately it's going to make it more comfortable for cyclists and motorists."

The public can submit feedback on these proposals online or at an open house tonight at the Strathcona Community Centre from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT.

Construction on the route is scheduled to begin in spring 2017.

With files from The Early Edition

To listen to the interview, click on the link labelled City proposes changes to Union-Adanac bike route