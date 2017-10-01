From pipelines to hockey games, there are a lot things that get a Vancouverite's blood boiling.
For over a century, protests, riots, and demonstrations have shaped the city that Vancouver has come to be. Now, a new exhibit highlights the impact 100 years of social unrest has actually had.
City on Edge: A Rebellious Century of Vancouver Protests, Riots, and Strikes is a new exhibit at the Museum of Vancouver, and features over 600 historical images ranging from "The Great Trek" made by UBC students in 1922 to the notorious Stanley Cup Riots of 2011.
The photographs were selected by co-curator Kate Bird, who also penned a book based on the exhibition.
"We decided to show six different themes — labour protests, anti-government, social justice, Indigenous rights, and riots," Bird told CBC News.
Bird says the collections range from a salmon strike in 1900 in Steveston in Richmond, B.C., all the way to the 2017 Women's march.
Activism or slacktivism?
While curating the images for the exhibition, Bird said she noticed an interesting trend.
"There was a period in the last 10 years or so where a lot of protest activism was just done online, through social media."
But over the last year, events such as the Reconciliation Walk, the Kinder Morgan march, and the far-right protest have drawn street crowds in the tens of thousands.
"I think it's more effective than just signing an online petition in the comfort of your home on a computer."
The power of one
Museum director Viviane Gosselin says the display is a heartwarming showcase of empowered Vancouverites.
"It's an appreciation for the power of one, and the power of people who are not in the political realm making a difference," said Gosselin.
"I think people will ask themselves — where am I in this? Where do I fit in? Even if people haven't taken part in protests, it's perhaps time to think about the impact it's had in their daily lives."
"It's still shaping the city."
With files from Margaret Gallagher