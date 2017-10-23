The City of White Rock has negotiated a final price for the city's water utility, which it purchased from private provider EPCOR two years ago.
Today the city said that it would receive a $600,000 reimbursement from the Edmonton-based company, making the final purchase price $13.4 million.
White Rock bought the water utility from EPCOR Oct. 30, 2015, with an advance payment of $14 million.
White Rock has been plagued with numerous water issues over the years, including high levels of naturally occurring manganese and arsenic, turbidity and E. coli contamination.
In a news release, the city says residents have been saving on their water bills since it took over the utility.