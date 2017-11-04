Through the night Saturday and Sunday, the City of Vancouver will keep open two community centres for people trying to stay out of the cold.

On both days the Britannia Community Centre will be open from 9 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. PT, while the Carnegie Community Centre will be open from 11:15 p.m. to 7:00 a.m PT.

Warming centres are made available when temperatures reach, or feel like, minus five degrees.

Community centres and other public buildings are also available during their open hours as spaces to warm up.

There are 300 temporary shelter spaces in 10 locations this winter, open 24/7 until March 2018:

1401 Hornby St., operated by RainCity.

609 Helmcken St., operated by The Gathering Place/City of Vancouver.

119 E. Cordova St., operated by Salvation Army.

134 E. Cordova St., operated by Salvation Army (Harbour Light Chapel Winter Shelter).

134 E. Cordova St., operated by Salvation Army (Anchor of Hope Winter Shelter).

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, predicting that more snow will fall in the region due to low temperatures.

Ice concerns

Crews have been busy putting salt and brine on roads around Vancouver to prevent standing water from freezing.

The city is asking residents to call 3-1-1 or use the VanConnect app to report problem areas.

It's also encouraging property owners and tenants to clear snow and ice from sidewalks. Those who do not can be fined.