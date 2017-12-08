The City of Vancouver is starting consultations for two more modular housing sites, even though residents in a south Vancouver neighbourhood protested efforts to build the same type of housing there.

In Marpole, one of the areas where the modular housing is underway, residents said the the project, which is for homeless people, is too close to schools.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Supreme Court granted the city an injunction and ordered protesters to stop interfering with construction work in Marpole.

The City of Vancouver has said it will address residents' concerns but the project must go forward.

Abi Bond, the city's director of affordable housing projects, is involved with the implementation of two new modular housing sites in Strathcona.

An initial consultation and open house was held Thursday evening.

More communication needed

Based on the experience in Marpole, Bond told CBC host of On The Coast Stephen Quinn, she thinks better communication with the neighbourhood communities is needed as these temporary housing projects move forward.

"A key part of the process is listening to people, collecting feedback from residents and feeding that into the decision-making process," she said.

At the same time, she added, the city hopes to address some of the stigma surrounding homelessness and focus on the successes temporary housing can have.

"Looking ahead to the next sites, it really makes us think hard about some of the issues facing our city."

"We're in a really urgent situation regarding homelessness in the city," she said.

Bond suggested concerned residents join the community advisory committee to work with the city on the implementation of the modular houses.

With files from On The Coast.