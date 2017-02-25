The City of Vancouver is gathering feedback today on a controversial redesign of Blood Alley Square on the Downtown Eastside.

The square is a gathering place for drug users, dealers, and low-income residents of the neighbourhood, but some who live in the area along with business owners want the square upgraded to make it safer and cleaner.

The city says the redesign will "update the space for neighbourhood gatherings" yet will retain its heritage characteristics.

It also says the process will be guided by the Downtown Eastside Community Plan and will include a report on the social impact of the changes.

A man takes a break in the corner of Blood Alley Square. (Catherine Rolfsen )

But groups like the Carnegie Community Action Plan say they worry the redesign will come at the expense of marginalized residents.

The city says it has gotten feedback from hundreds of residents, businesses and groups at past open houses held in August and September.

The open house is taking place at Blood Alley between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. PT.

The redesign is expected to be completed by March 2017.

With files from Catherine Rolfsen