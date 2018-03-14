It is now a bit harder to be a smoker in Port Coquitlam, after the city expanded the kinds of places where it's forbidden to light up.

According to a news release from the city, the updated bylaw introduced on Tuesday reflects "the highest level of municipal anti-smoking restrictions in the Tri-Cities and surpasses provincial legislation."

The new bylaw now restricts smoking and vaping:

Within seven and a half metres of city and provincial building entrances, air vents and windows.

Within seven and a half metres of both transit shelters and transit stops.

In parks, sports fields and venues, playgrounds, and on city trails.

In buildings where groups of people gather, such as a church, hall, bowling alley, school, library or museum.

On city streets when used for public outdoor events.

The new bylaw means the only places in Port Coquitlam where smoking is allowed are sidewalks, streets and parking lots — in areas that don't contravene the bylaw.

Under the bylaw, smoking covers "all cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes and other equipment used to smoke or burn tobacco, cannabis and other plant material."

The only two exemptions from the bylaw are ceremonial use of tobacco by First Nations and smoking by an actor in a theatrical production.