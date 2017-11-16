Vancouver's Mobi bike share program is making it easier for residents in East Vancouver to get to the beach this summer.

Mobi has been operational in the city for one year, primarily in the downtown core and on the west side. Council voted Wednesday to expand the program into two east side neighbourhoods, Strathcona and Grandview Woodlands.

An additional 50 stations and 500 bikes are expected to roll out by this summer.

The expanded program will now connect riders to the busy transit hub at East Broadway and Commercial Drive.

The public feedback on the program over the past year has been very positive, said Scott Edwards, the manager of street activities for the city.

"It's another option for everybody to enjoy one-way trips and see the city in a different way," Edwards said.

According to Edwards, riders have clocked 650,000 trips on 1,200 bikes since 2016.

Locals biggest users

"The majority of trips are taken by locals," said Edwards, who added that most trips are taken by people who have purchased an annual pass, although 90-day and one-day passes are also available.

The price of an annual pass recently increased from $100 to $130, but Edwards said group and company rates are available.

"It's a very inexpensive opportunity for people to get mobility throughout the city," he said.

City staff and Vancouver Bike Share, which is responsible for the daily operations of the public bike share system, are also exploring the potential to lower the minimum age for riders, which is currently 16 years old.

With files from On The Coast.