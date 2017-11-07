The annual Circle Craft market will celebrate its 45th year when it opens on Wednesday.

The event features arts and crafts sold directly from those who made them.

"We're a group of 160 odd artists. They've formed together to make this happen every year," said Sue Monnet, one of the show organizers.

"The feel on the floor is that we're all part of a big family, and that we get a lot out of it. We always have great smiles and jokes that are happening, and we hope that our customers feel that love and that we're all sharing it together."

The Circle Craft market has grown over the last 45 years from being hosted in a Vancouver church to the Vancouver Convention Centre. (Tim Matheson)

The market has outgrown its early home inside a Vancouver church, to take up thousands of square feet inside the Vancouver Convention Centre, but Monnet says they still strive to maintain a certain atmosphere.

"When you come in we've dimmed the lights. We've got nice melody music playing in the background. Christmas lights sparkle in every single corner, and that's what makes it so special," she said.

"People are shopping hand in hand. You can see generations of shoppers ... it's a tradition for so many Vancouver families, and that's what makes it unique."

The market features over 300 vendors. (Tim Matheson)

This year's market will feature over 300 vendors, live stage entertainment and a pottery wheel.

The market is open from Wednesday, Nov. 8 until Sunday, Nov. 12.

Tickets cost between $7.50 and $15.

With files from Margaret Gallagher and The Early Edition