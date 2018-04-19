Vancouver police are searching for witnesses to an odd event at the Standard Holiness Church in East Vancouver on April 5.

Police said parishioners were shaken to discover somebody had "secured" the heavy wooden front doors of the church while evening prayers were happening inside the building.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. PT as parishioners gathered for weekly prayers at the church at 3101 East 22nd Ave., police said Thursday.

Police said they don't know if this was an attempt at a hate crime or what the individual's motivation was, but said if it was a prank they urge the prankster to come forward.

"Without knowing the motive to this we are quite concerned," said media spokesperson Sgt. Jason Robillard.

"A noise was heard near the front door. When the congregations tried to leave they realized the door had been secured from the outside," said Robillard.

The people inside the church were soon able to leave through alternate exit doors, but police said they are concerned about why the main doors were "secured." It's unclear how that was done.

"It's abnormal and it's caused concern. Not only for them, but for us," said Robillard.

Police are looking for anybody who saw the incident, or knows of any similar incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0604 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.