B.C. stroke survivor says he was swarmed and beaten by teens, suffers 'significant' injuries

WARNING: Story contains graphic image

RCMP are investigating after a stroke survivor claimed he was swarmed and beaten in New Hazelton, B.C., over the weekend.

Chuck Gray, 38, says he was attacked on his way home from Sam 'N' Gil's pub late Saturday.

His wife, Tanya, says a group of teenagers stalked him before they swarmed.

Chuck has been disabled since a serious stroke less than a year ago. Tanya said he wasn't able to defend himself as the group punched him in the face until he fell.

"You know, they didn't stop," Tanya said. "They were just laughing around and cheering each other on."

'He doesn't deserve this'

Tanya says Chuck made it home and lay down on the couch, where she found him in the morning when she got up for work.

She took him to hospital. Chuck had a broken wrist and "significant" injuries, according to RCMP.

Tanya Gray says she took this photo of her husband on the couch when she found him in on Saturday morning. (Tanya Gray)

Tanya said her husband is now depressed, worried the attack will be a setback in his stroke recovery.

"I'm angry. I'm very angry. He doesn't deserve this," Tanya said.

"He [was] finally getting out and biking, walking, exercising ... now he's back to recovering again."

Bryce Gray, 5, lies beside his dad, Chuck Gray, at Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace, B.C. after Chuck had a stroke last summer. (Tanya Gray)

Delay in stroke diagnosis

It's the second time the family has found themselves angry in a hospital in just months.

After Chuck's stroke last summer, it took four hospital visits over a four-day span for doctors to finally confirm his diagnosis and provide specialized medical treatment.

Northern Health, which runs the hospitals in Hazelton and Terrace, B.C., told CBC News it has launched an internal investigation into Gray's care after his family complained.

He was ultimately airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital for treatment.

Chuck Gray riding an ATV on Nine Mile Mountain near Hazelton, B.C., in 2015, two years before his stroke. (Trevor Morrison)

Staff Sgt. Steve Vince said "some" suspects have been identified and charges are pending in connection with late Friday's attack.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and ask those with information to call the New Hazelton detachment at 250-842-5244.

With files from Audrey McKinnon and Jon Hernandez