The Red Hot Chili Peppers joined the long list of musicians who paid tribute to the late Chuck Berry over weekend.

The band dedicated their Saturday night show in Vancouver to the rock 'n' roll legend, hours after he died at the age of 90.

The @ChiliPeppers paid tribute to rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry at their show tonight in Vancouver, Canada. 🎸 #chuckberry #johnniebgoode pic.twitter.com/joYkftf6ka — @greghoekstra

Frontman Anthony Kiedis described Berry as "a musical scientist who discovered a cure for the blues."

"'We might not be here without him," Kiedis told the crowd.

The band also played Berry's hit "Johnny B. Goode" in the songwriter's honour.

Dozens of other musicians also took time to remember Berry on Saturday.

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash said the singer was "undisputedly the king," while Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys tweeted that Berry was "a big inspiration."

On Instagram, Mick Jagger thanked Berry "for all the inspirational music he gave to us."

"Chuck, you were amazing, and your music is engraved inside us forever," the Rolling Stones singer wrote.