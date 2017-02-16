B.C. Premier Christy Clark says if someone in the public service is found responsible for the recent PharmaNet privacy breach, they "will be fired immediately."

Clark is promising action after the personal information of approximately 7,500 British Columbians was compromised because of a breach in the provincial government's PharmaNet system, a network that links all B.C. pharmacies to a central information hub.

"If anyone in the government is found responsible for this, anyone in the employ of the public service, if anyone who gets their fees from the government is found to be responsible, they will be fired immediately and any further action that needs to be taken against them as an individual will be taken," Clark said on Feb. 16.

Clark added that police will be called in to investigate if necessary, and said her government is committed to making sure private information remains private.

"We have an obligation to protect that for people," Clark said. "I am profoundly disturbed that that [breach] happened."

Clark said all the individuals affected by the breach have received a letter notifying them of what occurred.

NDP concerned by recurring breaches

John Horgan, leader of the opposition NDP, said he is concerned because this is not the first time there has been a PharmaNet breach.

"The province of B.C. collects lots of private information … and it's their primary responsibility to protect that, and they fail time and time again," Horgan said.

Between March 9 and June 19, 2014, about 1,600 patients had their private data in the prescription system accessed by an unknown hacker.

CBC News obtained a copy of the letter sent by the Ministry of Health last week to those affected, which states that an "unknown/unauthorized person obtained and used a physician's login to access PharmaNet."

According to the letter, personal information such as individual names, addresses, dates of births and Care Card numbers have been viewed.

With files from Richard Zussman and Brenna Rose