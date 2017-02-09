Critics and media are questioning Premier Christy Clark's messaging on recent accusations that the B.C. Liberals' website was allegedly hacked.

In a radio interview Thursday morning, Clark said she "jumped to conclusions" when she accused the NDP of hacking into her party's website without any evidence to substantiate the claim.

What actually happened to the website is still unclear.

A series of tweets by her press secretary, Stephen Smart, captured Clark's message — over and over.

@christyclarkbc says she was really mad when found out hacking attempt came from #bcleg and she drew a quick conclusion. — @smartyvr

But @christyclarkbc says she should not have jumped to such a quick conclusion until proper investigation is complete. Did so out of anger. — @smartyvr

@christyclarkbc says she jumped to same conclusion as others given knowledge that hack attempt on @bcliberals came from computer at #bcleg — @smartyvr

@christyclarkbc - I jumped to conclusions too quickly b/c was angry about hack attempt on @bcliberals website from a #bcleg computer. — @smartyvr

But critics and others didn't respond lightly to the premier's messaging.

@smartyvr thanks for that Sean Spicer. #bcpoli — @HorganPS

The degree to which this BC Liberal administration, and Premier in particular, takes public as fools is astonishing. It really is — @garymasonglobe

So @christyclarkbc has egged on @jjhorgan to ask for apology during QP on issue she says doesn't matter, now making it matter even more — @richardzussman