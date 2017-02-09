Critics and media are questioning Premier Christy Clark's messaging on recent accusations that the B.C. Liberals' website was allegedly hacked. 

In a radio interview Thursday morning, Clark said she "jumped to conclusions" when she accused the NDP of hacking into her party's website without any evidence to substantiate the claim.

What actually happened to the website is still unclear. 

A series of tweets by her press secretary, Stephen Smart, captured Clark's message — over and over. 

But critics and others didn't respond lightly to the premier's messaging.