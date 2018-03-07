Two men accused of killing Christopher Denis Kwik, 40, in Vancouver in 2016 have now been arrested.

CBC News reported last month that Gage Edward McPake, 25, and Cody David Stuiver, 23, both Surrey residents, had been charged with second-degree murder in the case, but police didn't apprehend Stuiver until Tuesday.

McPake was arrested in January.

"Homicide investigations are complex, and they can take a long time to solve," said Vancouver police Const. Jason Doucette.

"We were taking steps to locate and safely arrest those who were responsible," said Doucette, adding both suspects were arrested without incident and remain in custody.

In January 2016, Kwik was found dead in a Vancouver apartment belonging to someone else on Granville Street near West Broadway. Police said at the time that he'd been shot and had been dead several hours before he was found.

According to police, he'd been scheduled to appear in court later in 2016 on a possession-for-the-purpose-of-trafficking drug charge related to an incident a couple months before his death.

Police haven't revealed any details as to motive.

"I don't have any information about what they were doing specifically in Vancouver, what their relationship was to the victim ... this is now before the courts," said Doucette.

Kwik's death was the first of 12 homicides in Vancouver in 2016.

His family had put up posters around Vancouver in an attempt to move the homicide investigation forward.

Christopher Kwik's family put up posters around Vancouver last year to try and move the homicide investigation forward. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

