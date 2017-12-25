Whether you find yourself alone in the city or are looking for something to do with family and friends, there's plenty to take in around Prince George on Christmas Day.

Get outside

Outdoor exploration group, the Caledonia Ramblers, will be leading an easy hike or snowshoe up Pilot Mountain, 17 kilometers northwest of Prince George.

You don't need to worry about getting there yourself: simply meet at 10:50 a.m. in the parking lot behind Prince George City Hall with $3 to help pay for the carpool.

Every year, the Caledonia Ramblers host a Christmas Day hike in the mountains. (Caledonia Ramblers)

The group warns there is usually more snow on Pilot Mountain than there is in the city, so be sure to bring weather-appropriate clothes, food and water. You can also bring a small present to take part in a gift exchange at the summit.

For more information visit caledoniaramblers.ca or call 250-981-4605.

If you have your own skates or skis, you can try them out at existing facilities like the Otway cross-country ski trails or the outdoor ice oval, which will remain open — but the rental offices will be closed.

Enjoy a free lunch

The White Goose Bistro in downtown Prince George believes no one should be alone on Christmas and will once again be opening its door for a free turkey dinner — complete with trimmings and dessert — to anyone who wants to take part.

"This 'need' does not only mean those less fortunate, but also to those that don't want to be alone,'" the owners say.

Hey everyone can I ask you a huge favour?? We need you to help us spread the word ..... The White Goose Bistro is very... Posted by White Goose Bistro on Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the meal will carry on until 3 p.m.

Say goodbye to a piece of local history

Even if you aren't religious, you may want to attend Knox United Church's final Christmas Day service. First opened in 1910, it is the oldest continuously operating church in the city.

One of the oldest buildings in Prince George, Knox United Church is holding its second-to-last service on Christmas Day. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

Due to dwindling attendance, the congregation is moving to St. Andrew's United, which means this will be the last time you can attend a Christmas morning service and visit the old church bell, which came to the community by paddle steamer in 1912.

The Christmas Day service is at 10 a.m. and the final service will be Dec. 31.

Catch a movie

Multiple screenings of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" are playing Christmas Day. (John Wilson/Lucasfilm via The Associated Press)

The Famous Players 6 Cinemas will be open Christmas Day for screenings of The Last Jedi, Jumanji, Father Figures, Ferdinand and Pitch Perfect 3.

Explore the lights

There are plenty of people who deck their houses with beautiful lights in Prince George, but the most popular is Candy Cane Lane, centred around McKenzie Ave. Fill a thermos with hot chocolate and take a walk through the displays.

The residents of Candy Cane Lane in Prince George go all out with Christmas displays. (Robert Doane/CBC)

Know of something else happening in northern B.C. for people to take part in? Tell us about it!