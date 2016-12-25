Mark Hyndman has run into some bad luck this Christmas.

The Downtown Eastside resident says the holidays are usually pretty tough to navigate through, since he doesn't consistently have a place to stay and money is often tight. But this Christmas has been particularly difficult.

"I lost my wallet," said Hyndman. "So I gotta go through this Christmas with no money."

Downtown Eastside resident Mark Hyndman says he's grateful for the Christmas Day food and clothes donations, especially since his wallet was stolen recently. (Kamil Karamali/CBC)

Hyndman says that's why he's one of hundreds of people who lined up to take advantage of the Hope & Love 4 U event in the Downtown Eastside on Christmas Day.

The event, held at the corner of Main Street and East Hastings, saw dozens of volunteers handing out food bags to hundreds of people in need.

The paper bags included sandwiches, juice boxes and snacks. Volunteers also handed out cups of hot chocolate.

There were several tables of donated and new clothing items — including jeans, sweaters and socks — that those in need could choose.

"I got a candy cane, a couple of socks, a sandwich and a juice," said Hyndman.

"I'm glad I'm getting around and getting some food so I won't have to go and beg for it."

Carollers sing for people waiting in "Hope & Love 4 U" event lineup - where DTES residents get food & donated clothes. pic.twitter.com/MvbqMSXu8J — @KamilKaramali

Event organizer used to be homeless

The event was started in 2014 by Alex Watts, who was once himself homeless and in need of food and clothes on Christmas Day .

"I see myself in them," said Watts. "I've been alone on Christmas Day. What I feel from this is a lot of gratitude, a lot of hope and a lot of love."

The event ran from 11 a.m. PT to 2 p.m. PT on Dec. 25 — and during most of that time slot, the lineup was more than a dozen people long.

"There's a lot of people here. A lot of people," said Watts.

"We helped out over 500 last year, so I'm assuming the numbers will be around 500 or maybe more."

Alex Watts was once homeless, but since then he's worked to give back to people in need in the Downtown Eastside (Kamil Karamali/CBC)

Volunteers stepping up

Watts says there were as many as 100 volunteers lending a helping hand at the event — either handing out food and clothes, helping control the crowds, making food or even singing Christmas carols.

Angela Ramirez rallied her friends and family to help out.

"I thought it was the perfect way to spend the holidays," said Ramirez. "So here [we are] helping and giving."

Angela Ramirez handed out donated clothes in the Downtown Eastside on Christmas Day. (Kamil Karamali/CBC)

She says this is the first time she and her family have decided to get out and help people in need, instead of their usual Christmas Day tradition of donating goods and money.

"This is the first year, but hopefully not the last," said Ramirez.

"Just handing out a pair of socks and someone saying 'thank you so much,' just gratefulness and appreciativeness of that is eye-opening."

This is the third annual Hope & Love 4 U event, and Watts says he hopes to hold it every year on Christmas Day.

"It's going to happen as long as I'm still breathing."