People in Castlegar, B.C., will hold a vigil Sunday evening for a woman killed in last week's attack on London Bridge.

Christine Archibald, 30, originally from Castlegar, was on a weekend trip to London with her fiance when a group of men attacked a crowd of people on the bridge using a van and later stabbed others in a nearby market.

Archibald was one of eight people who died as a result of the attack.

Castlegar city councillor Deb McIntosh helped to organize the event.

"Everybody has been touched by this one way or another," McIntosh said.

"Death is forever and it's hard-hitting and communities need to recover. And the only way to do that is by coming together and showing love and respect and kindness for one another."

In a statement released shortly after her death, Archibald's family encouraged people to honour her memory by giving back to their communities, and to "tell them Chrissy sent you."

The movement gained traction on social media around the world under the hashtag "#chrissysentme."

The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. PT at Millennium Park in Castlegar.

With files from Bob Keating.