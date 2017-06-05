The Canadian victim of the London attack, Christine Archibald, has inspired a forthcoming charity and acts of kindness by people around the world.

Archibald, originally from Castlegar, B.C., was one of seven people killed when attackers in a van ran down pedestrians on the London Bridge before stabbing others on Saturday night in a busy area of the city.

Her death has triggered an outpouring of generosity after her family released a statement saying the best way to honour her memory was by "making the community a better place."

"Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you."

This was the Archibald family's statement about the death of their daughter Christine. Those last 3 lines have inspired #chrissysentme pic.twitter.com/syXOCLYI4Y — @LienY

In that spirit, her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson, and his family said they plan to start a charity in her name.

"We have to keep her name alive so it makes an impact in the world," said Mark Ferguson, Tyler's brother. He said the idea was his father's, but it was embraced by the whole family.

#ChrissySentMe takes off

The Archibald family's call to give back has been answered by Canadians across the country — some pointing to their "remarkable" grace and generosity under the circumstances.

Online, donors have marked efforts to contribute with the tag #ChrissySentMe.

Just donated to @CovenantHouseBC and @alphahouseyyc in honour of Chrissy Archibald ❤️ #chrissysentme #LondonBridgeAttack — @forever604

We are going to volunteer as a family in our community to honour Christine Archibald. #chrissysentme — @jodylbutler8

I will be donating clothes to both men and womens shelters in #reginask to honour Christine Archibald of BC #chrissysentme #LondonBrige — @RedaAlycha

Honouring Christine and all the amazing contributions she made during her short time in this world. #chrissysentme pic.twitter.com/7IJqvbFmOT — @FinnSpirit

'Overwhelmed' by kindness

Before Archibald moved to Europe to be with her fiancé, she did social work in Calgary at Alpha House Society, a homeless shelter for those dealing with addiction.

The group wrote on its Facebook page that her former colleagues were grieving the loss of an "exceptional human being."

So many people chose to donate to the group because of her connection, it was "overwhelmed" by the kindness and generosity.

We are overwhelmed with your kind wishes & generous donations honouring our dear friend, Chrissy. Thank you. #kindness #chrissysentme — @alphahouseyyc

In honour of Chrissy Archibald, I donated $100 to @alphahouseyyc. #chrissysentme #LondonBridgeAttack https://t.co/IfwPAOFEXl pic.twitter.com/fNEyLfOCjV — @mikesbloggity

International impact

It wasn't just Canadians who were moved to give back in Archibald's name.

From the United States to the United Kingdom, there were also tweets naming donations made in her honour.

National Coalition for Homeless: How can we help?#ChrissySentMe — @tryconsiderthis

#ChrissySentMe @Shelter



Also my Mums chosen charity when she died so has a special place in my heart pic.twitter.com/J1f0yb5k1V — @kerry_barry