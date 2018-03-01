As a child in rural Uganda, Chris Opio was nearly killed by unclean drinking water. Now, working at the University of British Columbia in Prince George, he believes he is another step closer to solving the problem.

Opio's latest research indicates the root powder from morgina trees, found throughout Africa, can kill up to 87 per cent of E. coli in contaminated water.

The discovery isn't a complete surprise, as parts of the moringa are commonly used in water treatment systems.

In 2016, researchers at the University of Toronto used moringa seed extract to kill E. coli in contaminated water.

However, Opio's research indicates root powder may be worth focusing on, as well.

His interest in water treatment extends directly from his childhood of "abject poverty" in rural Uganda, where he saw and experienced first-hand the devastating effects of not being able to access clean drinking water.

He says five of his 10 siblings died from water-borne diseases and he came close to death when he was five or six years old.

When he emigrated to Canada in the 1980s, he vowed to return home to help.

In addition to his research, Opio is the founder of the Northern Uganda Development Foundation that has built over 50 wells to bring clean drinking water to villages in his home country.