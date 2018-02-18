Chris Mosier, an award-winning athlete and trans rights advocate, will be speaking at Thompson Rivers University on Feb. 21 and 22 as part of a diversity in education forum and workshop.

The forum will feature speakers who can share their stories of inclusion and diversity when it comes to LGBTQ issues, physical and mental abilities and cultural variation.

"As a community we need to come together to help celebrate the diversity of where we live, of the people in our community," said Carly Herman, diversity education coordinator with School District 73.

"We are an inclusive school district, but I do believe school is a starting point of an inclusive society, so we can always become more inclusive and represent diversity better."

Mosier began his athletic career in 2009, before he came out as a transgender man. He transitioned in 2010, and started competing in triathlon and duathlon in the men's category.

When he made the U.S. national team in 2015, he challenged the International Olympic Committee on its policies on gender.

The Inclusive Education: Power of Diversity forum features Elisabeth Walker-Young, Dr. Nan Stevens, Michelle Webster and Chris Mosier. (School District 73)

In 2016, the IOC relaxed its rules around transgender athletes, making it possible for Mosier and other transgender people to compete at future competitions.

"When I was looking into athletics, I didn't see any trans men competing against men at a high level," Mosier told CBC's Doug Herbert.

"I saw an opportunity for me to use this as an athlete to be a role model and a change maker for other athletes."

In Kamloops, he'll share his thoughts on how the community can become more inclusive of LGBTQ people, not just in sport, but in general.

"It's about telling people that the times have changed, our young people have changed, and we need to accept our young people as they know themselves to be," Mosier said.

"Overall, it's about treating people with kindness, love and respect."

The workshop takes place February 21 at the Henry Grube Centre. Mosier will also speak at a forum on February 22 at Thompson Rivers University.

With files from Daybreak Kamloops

For more stories from Kamloops and the surrounding area, follow CBC Kamloops on Facebook and Twitter, and tune in to Daybreak Kamloops weekday mornings, 6-8:30 a.m. PT.