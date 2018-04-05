Vancouver Island community hopes to turn empty shelter into recovery centre

A transitional shelter on Vancouver Island has closed its doors after two years of operating and the local government is hoping to repurpose it to serve the community it housed.

The Choices shelter, run out of the former youth custody centre in View Royal, was purchased by the province to house the people living in Victoria's tent city.

Since it opened in 2016, operators have helped around 100 people successfully transition to permanent housing.

Over the last month, Our Place Society staff who operated the shelter helped the final 40 people move into the former Tally-Ho hotel and officially shut down Choices.

"It's more than expected for me, moving from a cell for a year-and-a-half into a big room with my own washroom and shower… it makes you feel like you've got a real nice spot," said Robert Stewart, one of the new residents at the Tally-Ho.

After living out of tents and cars for the last decade, Stewart said having a bed at Choices helped him slow down and confront some of the issues in his life that he was unable to before.

But transitioning from living alone to moving into a full shelter didn't come without its challenges.

"It was a little rough in the beginning and that's what you've got to learn is how to get along in… a close quarters community and make it work," he told All Points West's Jason D'Souza.

To make the living situation work, Grant McKenzie with Our Place Society said that they needed to focus on building trust among the residents.

"A lot of the people we're helping feel like they've been screwed by the system … they don't have a lot of trust in anybody," McKenzie said.

"We have no ulterior motives, we just want to help people be the best they can be, and part of that is helping them jump over some of those hurdles… and take control of their own lives."

Now that Choices is closed, McKenzie said they want to turn the empty space into a therapeutic recovery community to help support the people who passed through the shelter.

View Royal mayor David Screech says the idea to turn the empty building into a recovery community would fit the site and the neighbourhood well. (David Screech/Facebook)

View Royal mayor David Screech is supportive of the idea but wants to make sure the neighbourhood is involved in this process, now that they have the time to conduct consultations.

"Because of the fact that it was responding to the emergency of tent city and the province decided to use that site… we weren't able to involve the neighbourhood in discussions," Screech told On The Island host Gregor Craigie.

Starting with an open house this Thursday at the former site of Choices, Our Place Society and the local government hope to better inform the public about the plans for a secure recovery facility.

The location being situated away from the downtown core is something Screech sees as a positive factor, given the prevention and rehabilitation services they're hoping to provide there.

"It's in a lovely spot… there's not going to be those downtown core outside influences that are going to interfere with people as they move through the process," he said, adding that the site is quite limited in what it could be repurposed for.

Rezoning applications have yet to be submitted, but Screech said June is most likely the closest date a public hearing could be held.

Our Place Society's Grant McKenzie and Tally-Ho resident Robert Stewart on the transition from shelter to permanent housing 10:37

Mayor David Screech on repurposing the empty Choices shelter, former youth custody facility, into a therapeutic recovery community 7:39

With files from All Points West, On The Island