Two small girls who were found dead in their father's Oak Bay B.C., apartment Christmas Day were Friday remembered as full of joy and love as family and friends gathered for a public funeral service.

The service for Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, took place in Victoria's grand Christ Church Cathedral. Chloe was a Grade 1 student at the cathedral's elementary school.

The girls' father, Andrew Berry, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder in their deaths.

Tricia Lees and Sandra Hudson, close friends of the girls' mother Sarah Cotton, told reporters outside the service the community support has been helpful to her.

"I think today with all of our friends and family and even people we don't know, it really helps for her to see what an outpouring of support she has," Lees said. "I think it's the first step in the beginning of a process that's going to be really long."

Lees said Cotton has responded to her loss with "remarkable courage and grace and dignity in this circumstance which is sort of beyond comprehension for most of us."

Tricia Lees and Sandra Hudson, close friends of the slain girls' mother Sarah Cotton, spoke to media before the funeral outside Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria. (Michael McArthur)

Hudson said the affection and support shown for the slain girls and their mother are a reflection of what they contributed to the community.

"They brought joy to so many of us and so much love," she said. "I hope that as the months and years go by when [people] think of Chloe and Aubrey, they think of joy and love."

Lees said it's important to remember the girls.

"I know this is such a sombre occasion but we only remember the happy times when all of our families would be together doing fun things," Lees said. "That's what I'll be thinking of today."

The deaths of the two girls of prompted an outpouring of grief from the community.

Hundreds attended a candlelight vigil in their memory on Dec. 30 at Willows Beach in Oak Bay, the community where they lived.

Reverend Ansley Tucker, the rector at Christ Church Cathedral, said in an interview the funeral service would be a way for people to share their deep grief.

"The ripple effect is enormous because this has captured the heart and imagination of a whole city and beyond," Tucker said.

Aubrey and Chloe had been spending time with their father early on Dec. 25, as allowed under his custody arrangement with their mother, from whom he has been separated since 2013.