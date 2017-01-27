Vancouver's Jack Chow building has a new look.

The historic Chinatown landmark — also recognized as the shallowest commercial building in the world — is going to ring in the Lunar New Year with a new-and-improved lights show.

It's the first time the building will take part in the annual Spring Festival Parade, happening on Sunday.

Rod Chow, whose family owns the 103-year-old building, said he wanted to renovate the property to bring some life back into Chinatown.

"It was already an attraction," he said.

"We thought, with that and with the building being a block wide with this facade, let's light it up and do something spectacular."

Rod Chow said the new shows will pay homage to the Year of the Rooster by incorporating red and gold. (Margaret Gallagher/CBC)

The future of the national historic site has been uncertain with local developers chomping at the bit.

Despite the pressure, residents say they want the vibrant neighbourhood to remain intact.

"We want to bring people back to Chinatown and we hope that this will be one incentive for people to come down here," Chow said.

The owner said the light shows will pay homage to the Year of the Rooster with splashes of red and gold.

"Every year has its traits that are lucky and bring happiness and fortune, and Rooster is no exception ... I think it's going to be a strong year for us and for Chinatown to come back."

The new light displays will happen every hour, on the hour. Extra shows are scheduled for weekends.

The event combines colour, music, and Chinese tradition for a different display every 60 minutes.

With files from CBC's Margaret Gallagher

