The middle of winter is a good time to stay inside and stretch those culinary muscles. And if you've ever dreamt of tasting some traditional Chinese cuisine, you need not leave your kitchen.

China: The Cookbook is a comprehensive collection of recipes and stories made by husband-and-wife team and noted foodies, Kei Lum Chan and Diora Fong Chan.

The book includes more than 600 recipes and covers the eight major regional styles of Chinese cuisine including Sichuan, Guangdong and Beijing — in addition to 25 other lesser-known styles.

"We think that we have to do China justice, representing it properly," Chan told host Sheryl MacKay on CBC's North by Northwest.

Chan says the project was partly inspired by his "family business".

Chan's father was the editor-in-chief of a major newspaper in Hong Kong. Chan says during his dad's travels, he experienced many different delicious regional dishes. He wrote them down, and eventually published them in a series of cook books.

He says this new collection helps to carry on his father's legacy.

"You need to cook with you heart — and with your head," he said.

Chan's father passed down his cooking knowledge to him, which he then passed on to his wife.

Kei Lum Chan and Diora Fong Chan explore a Chinese market while looking for some authentic ingredients for their dishes. (Phaidon Press/YouTube)

Over the last several years, they've travelled throughout China and whittled down a list of over 1,500 recipes into the collection that's now available, which includes this classic black-mushroom vegetable roll.

Black mushroom vegetable roll

Ingredients:

4 tbsp shredded carrots

4 sliced pre-soaked black mushrooms

2 cups spinach leaves

1 tbsp mushroom powder

3/4 tsp salt

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

1/2 tsp sesame oil

1 50 cm length of dried tofu skin

1 egg white

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Method:

Blanch spinach leaves for 30 seconds in boiling water. Rinse with cold water, pat them dry, and chop.

Mix shredded carrots, sliced mushrooms and chopped spinach leaves into a bowl. Add mushroom powder, salt, toasted sesame seeds and sesame oil. Stir and mix together to create filling.

Fold dried tofu skin into quadrants. Cut it into four square pieces. Brush egg white onto tofu skin.

Add filling to each square. Roll and seal with egg white.

Heat vegetable oil on a medium heat. Place rolls onto the pan, browning each side for four to six minutes.

Cut, serve and enjoy.

Watch the video below for visual instructions.

With files from CBC's North by Northwest