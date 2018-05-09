Pet dies, 2 women injured after running onto train track to save dog

Two women walking a dog were injured Tuesday night after chasing a pet that ran onto the rail track in front of a westbound Canadian Pacific train, Chilliwack RCMP said.

The two women were walking near the track around 9 p.m. PT.

That's when RCMP say they were hit by a train in the 51000-block of Yale Road in the Rosedale neighbourhood.

The women were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog did not survive.

Rail authorities and police warn people to stay off the tracks, especially near crossings.

"The trains are huge and it's hard to estimate the speeds they are travelling. They don't look like they are moving as fast as they are," said Cpl. Mike Rail with the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

Witnesses are asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).