Chilliwack RCMP are warning the public to be vigilant after they say a man exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl Monday.

Police said in a statement that the incident took place in Yarrow, outside of Chilliwack, at 2:15 p.m. PT.

The girl was walking in the 4600 block of Community Street when the man allegedly exposed himself.

"Fortunately the young girl did the right thing, and immediately ran home," Cpl. Mike Rail said in a release.

"Police are advising parents to review street-proofing safety tips with their children, such as avoiding long conversations with strangers and walking to places with a buddy."

RCMP said they sent out an advisory to parents Friday and are working with the Chilliwack School District.

They are looking for a suspect they describe as:

A caucasian male.

60 to 69 years old.

Approximately 175 cm (five feet nine inches).

82 kgs (181 lbs).

Grey hair worn in a ponytail.

Wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and "scrubs"-style pants.

Chilliwack RCMP are asking for members of the public to call in if they have any information on the alleged crime.