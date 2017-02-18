A number of Chilliwack, B.C. residents have returned home after a landslide prompted firefighters to evacuate their residences.

Earlier in the day, Chilliwack Mayor Sharon Gaetz city said firefighters were notified of the landslide in the rural area of Vedder Mountain Road near Giesbrecht Road just after 10 a.m. PT.

The three homes near the bottom of the slide were evacuated as a precaution.

Residents of one of the homes will have to remain away for the next few days, and are being assisted by social services.

Crews also closed Vedder Mountain Road as a precaution because of three large, loose boulders at the top of the mountain, but it has since been reopened.

Gaetz said a geotechnician was on site to evaluate what may have caused the slide.

She said a recent spell of bad weather and potential blasting in the area may have been contributing factors.