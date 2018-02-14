A youth basketball coach from Chilliwack has been charged with sexual interference involving a minor.

Thirty-five-year-old Richard Codie Hindle, who is also known as Codie Anderson, appeared in provincial court Wednesday to face the single charge against him, which dates back to 2011.

Mounties are asking for parents in the area to speak with their children about interactions with the accused man.

"We are mindful that there may be other victims who have not reported to police. We encourage you to talk to your children about any contact they may have had with Mr. Hindle," Staff Sgt. Darren Stevely said in a news release.

Hindle has been involved in youth sports in Chilliwack since 2005, according to RCMP. He has coached basketball at local schools and a leisure centre and has overseen overnight programs, camping trips and a sports academy.

Sexual interference allegations were reported to police in early 2016.

Investigators are asking any other alleged victims to contact the Upper Fraser Valley detachment of the RCMP.