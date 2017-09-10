It's the Second World War and children in the Warsaw ghetto struggling to survive the horrors of starvation and war have been taken in by a heroic doctor running an orphanage.

Canadian playwright Hannah Moscovitch's The Children's Republic is based on the true story of Dr. Janusz Korczak, a Polish advocate for children's rights who was killed during the Holocaust.

Moscovitch recently rewrote a new version of the play for Victoria's Belfry Theatre, premiering next week.

The play is largely told from the perspective of the children and so the production cast a handful of local young actors to take the stage.

Two of the actors, Lily Cave and Simeon Sanford Blades, met with CBC's host of North By Northwest Sheryl MacKay to talk about The Children's Republic.

"I had read about the Holocaust before but I had no idea who Janusz Korczak was," said Lily.

"I was so surprised. What he had done and what he had gone through with his children was so breathtaking, I just felt honoured to be a part of it."

Lily Cave plays the character of spunky Mettye. (Peter Pokorny/Belfry Theatre)

Getting into character

Lily plays the character of Mettye, who she described as "very strong, she's not your usual little girl."

One of the hardest parts of acting in this play, Lily said, is getting into a character who has had such a hard life at a young age.

"That is something that I have to really tap into because I, myself, haven't experienced that much loss but to play a character that feels strongly about losing something important is a challenge," she said.

It's difficult but it's also one of the appeals, said Simeon, who plays the character of Misha, a young boy suffering the effects of malnutrition and who has weakened bones from rickets.

"You get to express yourself as someone else, it's like you have two souls," he said. "[Misha] is a little bit shy but he's very friendly as well."

Simeon Sanford Blades plays the character of Misha, a young boy with rickets. (Peter Pokorny/Belfry Theatre)

For Lily, the centrality of children in the production left a strong impression on her. "The main message is that children are equal," she said.

"They are to be treated with the same respect as anyone else. That is the message and it is so strong that it can stick to anybody."

The Children's Republic is showing at the Belfry Theatre from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3.

With files from North by Northwest.