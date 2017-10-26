B.C.'s representative for children and youth is calling on the province to provide more supports to help young people in the foster care system succeed at school.

In his report Room for Improvement: Toward Better Education Outcomes for Children in Care, Bernard Richard compares the academic achievement of children and youth who are in B.C. government care with their peers.

In the report, he calls the discrepancy "startling."

For example, only 34 per cent of Grade 7 students in care met or exceeded expectations in numeracy in the 2014/15 school year. That figure stands at nearly 73 per cent for all other students in the same school year.

"Certainly most would agree with the vision that public education, at its essence, should help to level the playing field for children and youth," Richard said in the report.

"That has not been the general experience for children and youth who find themselves in the care of the British Columbia government."

Graduation rates were also much lower among youth in care.

Of those who began Grade 8 in the 2009/10 school year, only about 51 per cent graduated within six years, compared with an 89 per cent graduation rate for all other students in the province.

Richard found the disparities are even wider if a student in care is Indigenous or has special needs.

Specific funding for school districts

The report makes a number of recommendations to the Ministry of Education.

Most notably, Richard says specific funding should be allocated to each school district based on the number of children and youth in care.

He says that funding should be dedicated to supporting the learning of those students.

Other recommendations include the ministry being more accountable for monitoring and improving supports for children and youth in care.

Richard also calls on the ministry to "place a specific focus on outcomes and supports for Indigenous children in care, a group that is vastly over-represented in B.C.'s child welfare system."