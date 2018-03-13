A grandmother and two children, struck by a car in Abbotsford Monday morning, are all expected to survive, according to the Abbotsford Police Department.

The trio was hit just after 8 a.m. Monday by a Toyota Yaris. The grandmother and her five-year-old grandchild were airlifted to hospital.

Police confirmed Tuesday that the woman is in serious but stable condition, while the five-year-old suffered a broken femur and is still being treated in hospital.

The two-year-old suffered minor injuries and has since been released.

Two air ambulance helicopters were needed to transport the grandmother and five-year-old to hospital. They suffered serious injuries. (Shane MacKichan/CBC)

Police appeal for witnesses

According to Abbotsford Police, the collision happened at 8:17 a.m. PT on Ridgeview Drive, east of the intersection with Townline Road.

The driver of the Toyota Yaris remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid. APD Public Information Officer Judy Bird said police are still working with witnesses and collecting CCTV camera footage.

Anyone with dashcam vdeo or any other information about the incident is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text APD at 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.