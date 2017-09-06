Police in Abbotsford are warning residents that a sex offender with a history of abusing children has been released from prison and will be living in their community.
Sixty-one-year-old Donald Williams Snow does not currently have a fixed address, but Abbotsford Community Corrections is supervising him to ensure he doesn't break the conditions of his release, according to an Abbotsford Police Department news release.
However, the APD says Snow has previously been convicted of failing to abide by court-ordered conditions.
Snow's criminal history includes a number of sexual offences against children, such as invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, gross indecency, exposing his genitals and possession of child pornography.
Police say his past victims range in age from three to 15 years old.
Snow is described as five feet 11 inches tall and 216 pounds with short grey hair and green eyes. He drives a brown 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue with B.C. licence plate EJ954S.
Officers are asking members of the public to alert local police if they witness Snow breaking the conditions of his release. His conditions include:
- Not to attend a public park, swimming area, daycare centre or community centre attended by children under 16.
- Not to access or possess pornography of any kind.
- Not be found on public transit except with prior written permission from a bail supervisor.
- Not to possess a computer or data storage devices.