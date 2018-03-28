Child's death in Port Alberni being treated as suspicious, RCMP say

The death of a six-year-old child in Port Alberni, B.C., last week is now being treated as suspicious, RCMP say.

Officers attended a home in the Vancouver Island town on March 13 after receiving a report of a child in medical distress. The child was taken to hospital, but could not be saved.

On Wednesday, Mounties revealed they are now asking members of the public for help in what they believe is a suspicious death.

Investigators say they believe there are people who have more information about the child's death.

"We are imploring anyone who has any information about this tragic death or who've since learned anything that may help investigators, to do the right thing and come forward," Cpl. Amelia Hayden said in a press release.

The child attended Port Alberni's Haahuupayak Elementary School, which was closed from Wednesday to Friday last week "out of respect for the family who has lost a loved one," according to a notice sent to parents and caregivers.

The notice said the student who died was part of the "Haahuupayak family and thoughts and prayers go out to the family in their time of need."

Anyone with more information about the death is asked to call the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.