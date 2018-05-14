Child hospitalized after falling from 3rd-floor window in Richmond

A boy under the age of two was rushed to hospital after falling out of a third-floor window in a Richmond townhouse on Monday.

RCMP were called to the complex in the 12000 block of Phoenix Drive just before 12:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the boy, who's exact age isn't being released, may have fallen through a window screen.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said warm weather may have been a factor, but RCMP are still looking into what happened.

The officer said the child's parents are co-operating.

Last summer, a child under the age of six fell from a balcony at a Richmond apartment building. The child sustained lower body injuries but was expected to recover.

"People, parents especially, please try to be diligent and keep track of your children at all times. Especially young children," Hwang said.

"For windows, or screen doors, they may not be as robust as they seem."

B.C. Emergency Health Services says there has already been three 911 calls this year about falling children, including one in Langley last week.