Child falls out of Langley apartment window

A child is in hospital after falling out of an upper storey apartment window in Langley, B.C., Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were on scene just before 1 p.m. PT. at the building on Douglas Crescent.

Police confirmed the child was treated on scene and taken by air ambulance to BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

The extent of the child's injuries and the age and identity of the child are not confirmed.

The child was airlifted to B.C. Children's Hospital in Vancouver. (Shane MacKichan)

Safety tips to prevent falls

BC Children's Hospital has warned of the dangers of open windows and balconies for children, especially as the weather warms up.

Here are their safety tips to prevent falls from windows: