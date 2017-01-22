Police on Vancouver Island say a nine-year-old child has died after being injured in a single-vehicle accident.

The victim was a passenger in the vehicle, which police say was travelling northbound on Shawnigan Lake Road near Sooke Lake Road on Sunday around 8 a.m. PT.

"The investigation has so far determined that a vehicle travelling northbound lost control and struck a hydro pole," said Shawnigan Lake RCMP in a release.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 49-year-old, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Local media reported that emergency crews say the vehicle involved was a silver Honda and that the victim is female and the driver is her father.

Investigators say they believe speed may have been a factor in the accident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 250-743-5514.