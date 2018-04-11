Around 14,000 chicks die in Port Coquitlam barn fire

A fire destroyed a commercial chicken barn in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon, killing an estimated 14,000 chicks inside.

A person driving by the rural property reported flames coming from the football field-length structure at 3:58 p.m. PT, said Port Coquitlam Fire Chief Nick Delmonico.

Firefighters spent more than five hours dousing what was left of the massive barn and putting out spot fires.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from Langley, Delmonico said.

"There was a column of smoke that went 80 feet in the air," he said.

He suspects that heaters used to keep newly hatched chicks alive may have played a role in sparking the flames.

"I'm definitely not a chicken barn fire expert," said Delmonico. "But my understanding is they were young chickens, fairly new. And they have to keep the barns fairly hot to have success. And it's obviously very dry and there are lots of flammable materials."

Firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to the other barns at the site.