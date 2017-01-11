The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating after a two-year-old child from Chetwynd, B.C. died of a suspected disease only hours after arriving at B.C. Children's Hospital in Vancouver on Saturday.

The child was admitted to hospital in Chetwynd in the early hours of Jan. 7, and died later that evening in Vancouver.

"The B.C. Coroners Service is in the early stages of their investigation and all indications are of death due to a disease process," said northern regional coroner Donita Kuzma in a release.

The Coroners Service is not saying which disease is suspected.

"The public will be informed if there is any risk to public health or safety," the release states.

Northern Health issued a release about common respiratory illnesses circulating in northeastern B.C., including influeza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) after the child died on Jan. 7.

The release specifically mentioned Chetwynd, and the district is seeing an increase in visits to its primary care clinic due to "this increase in respiratory illness in the community,"

The advisory did not mention the child's death.

"We would like to offer assurances that complications and death due to influenza and influenza-like illnesses are rare in children who have no underlying medical conditions. It may happen, but it is rare," said medical health officer Dr. Rainea Fumerton in the release.

With files from George Baker