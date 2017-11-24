Chester the false killer whale, has died, according to the Vancouver Aquarium.

"We are deeply saddened to announce his passing this morning," said aquarium president and CEO John Nightingale on Friday.

Chester arrived at the Vancouver Aquarium in July 2014 after Tofino residents discovered the undernourished and dehydrated calf on nearby North Chesterman Beach.

False killer whales are a species of dolphins, distinct from, though often confused with, killer whales.

Chester was believed to be approximately three and a half years old.

