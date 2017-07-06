A wildfire burned out of control Wednesday afternoon in the Cherry Creek area west of Kamloops, B.C.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire is an estimated 15 hectares in size.

Spokeswoman Justine Hunse said 48 firefighters, 11 fixed-wing aircraft and a helicopter are fighting the blaze.

An out building has been destroyed and a home damaged, but there are no reports of any injuries.

She says the fire is suspected to be human caused.

Highway 1 at Cherry Creek was closed in both directions due to a vehicle fire, but officials have not confirmed whether the incidents are related.

The highway has since reopened in both directions.

By Wednesday evening, the B.C. Wildfire Service said it didn't expect the blaze would spread further under current conditions.

​Fire information officer Claire Allen said it's another example of the high-risk conditions for wildfires seen through much of southern half of the province.

"It looks like we're ramping up ... it looks like we'll be moving into what we may see as a busy fire season," she said.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada warns of unseasonable heat over most of southern British Columbia, including the Okanagan and Similkameen, with temperatures reaching into the high 30s for the next several days.

@NewAfton Fire & Mine Rescue members assisting @bcgovfireinfo with an interface fire in #cherrycreek pic.twitter.com/yDmAZw723e — @NewAfton

With files from CBC News