Two people have been charged a year after a cheetah was spotted wandering along a B.C. roadway.

Earl Pfeifer and Carol Plato each face one count of possessing an alien species — that is, any animal that isn't native to the province — without a permit.

The animal was observed on the side of Highway 3A northeast of Nelson, B.C., on Dec. 17, 2015. RCMP issued a warning to residents to be on the lookout for the big, possibly dangerous cat wearing an orange cloth collar and began searching for the animal.

The search was called off the following week after no further sightings were reported.

On Thursday, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) announced that charges had been laid under the Wildlife Act in relation to the animal.

Last year, the COS said the cheetah wasn't likely to survive long in the cold Kootenay-area weather without food. The office didn't say whether the cat was ever found.

Pfeifer and Plato are scheduled to make their first court appearance in February.