Are you a wannabe stargazer without the tools of the trade?

Thank your lucky stars, because the Fraser Valley Regional Library has a new telescope lending program which allows you to use your library card to check out a telescope.

Christa Van Laerhoven, a post-doctoral fellow in physics and astronomy at the University of British Columbia, helped launch the project.

She says using your own backyard telescope is better than looking at images on a cell phone or computer, because you're making your own observations.

"It allows you to explore other worlds," Van Laerhoven said. "[Exploring space] gives us context. If we want to understand Earth, then we really need to understand other planets both in our solar system and beyond."

And what can you see with a library telescope?

"You can see Saturn's rings and you can also see some of its moons [and] you can see the moons of Jupiter very well," she said.

"[And] if you see them night after night, you can see the moons orbit around Jupiter because the closest moon, Io, only takes a few days to go around Jupiter."

There are 50 different telescopes available to the public as part of the program.

Library patrons can borrow a telescope kit (which includes a telescope, eyepieces, an introductory astronomy book, instructions and carrying case) for a three-week loan period, two weeks if there are holds.

