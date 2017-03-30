A trial stemming from the cargo ship MV Marathassa spilling several thousand litres of bunker fuel near Vancouver's coastline begins next week.

The Marathassa and its owner, Alassia NewShips Management Inc., face 10 charges from the April 8, 2015 spill in English Bay, which discharged about 2,700 litres of bunker fuel into English Bay and the surrounding beaches:

Six counts under the Canada Shipping Act, including contravening regulations, failing to implement an oil pollution emergency plan, and discharge of a pollutant.

Two counts under the Fisheries Act.

One count under the Canadian Environment Protection Act.

One count under the Migratory Bird Convention Act.

Their first court appearance is scheduled for April 5 in Vancouver Provincial Court.

The response and recovery operation following the spill took 16 days. A Coast Guard-commissioned review into the spill found the Marathassa's owners slowed the reaction time to the emergency because they refused to admit the vessel was the source of the fuel spill.

In total, there were 25 recommendations on how future marine spills could be handled.