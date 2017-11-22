Charges have been laid against a Kamloops, B.C., man accused of breaking into a pair of homes on Nov. 20, resulting in two separate physical altercations and two homeowners being sent to hospital with serious injuries.

John Andrew Carlton Stark, 31, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault . He is also facing three firearms related charges.

Stark was arrested at the scene after RCMP say an off-duty police officer noticed him leaving a home, and chased him. When Stark jumped into a vehicle, the off-duty officer kept him contained until officers arrived and could make the arrest.



