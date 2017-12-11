Three men connected to a Kamloops drug trafficking ring are facing charges after a year-long investigation.

Kamloops residents Brandon Chappell, 30, and Erwin Dagle, 23, are facing numerous charges for incidents that occurred between October 2016 and March 2017. Coquitlam resident Gregory Wilson, 29, has also been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Kamloops RCMP seized $191,445 in cash, 1.3 kg of cocaine, 56 grams of heroin, 448 grams of fentanyl, 717 grams of methamphetamine, 231 grams of MDMA and one firearm as part of this investigation.

"These are some key players here in Kamloops, one from the Lower Mainland, and it's a substantial amount of money and drugs that have been taken off of the streets of Kamloops," said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

Two men arrested

The Kamloops Targeted Enforcement Unit was involved with multiple busts, including a traffic stop north of Merritt in December 2016, and a search of the Heavy Metal Gym and the home of Chappell in January of this year. There were subsequent searches of the homes of Chappell and Dagle in March.

Chappell and Dagle were arrested on Dec. 7 without incident.

Police are still looking for Wilson, who lives in Coquitlam, but is known to visit Kamloops frequently.

"People should be reassured these arrests have been made and that the charges are going forward," said Shelkie.

Chappell is facing three charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 along with charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm. Dagle is facing five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

The two suspects from Kamloops are expected to appear in court in the coming months.

Charges were approved on Nov. 30, 2017.