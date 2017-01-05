A man who killed an elderly New Westminster, B.C., woman apologized to her family during his sentencing hearing on Thursday in a New Westminster courtroom.

Julien Levasseur, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the June 2015 killing that left Charan Dhandwar, 79, dead.

The courtroom heard some of the gruesome details of the killing, which was triggered by a drug-induced psychosis, according to a psychologist's report.

The crown counsel told the court that Levasseur and his twin brother, who both grew up in Vancouver, began taking drugs at a very young age.

He used everything from cocaine to LSD, magic mushrooms, methamphetamine and ecstasy, but quit most drugs when he was 15 because he was experiencing paranoid delusions.

He used anabolic steroids to body build beginning when he was 18, but court heard he hadn't used the steroids for a couple of months before the killing.

Brutal attack

On June 3, 2015, Levasseur took a dose of LSD along with some MDMA, a combination known as "candy flipping" that he researched online, which was intended to produce a positive high.

But the court heard from both crown and defence counsels that the high turned very dark: Levasseur began hallucinating that there was an "evil entity" or force from which he had to break free.

He was making dinner in his New Westminster basement suite when he heard the refrigerator turn on and believed it to be a signal from the evil force.

A courtroom sketch artist's rendering of Julien Levasseur, 23, shortly after the killing of Charan Dhandwar, 79. He pleaded guilt to manslaughter in 2016. (Felicity Don)

Paranoid search for 'good entity'

The 23-year-old panicked and fled the home without his wallet or house keys. He went out to search for a "good entity" that would help him break free from the evil force he perceived.

He was searching the neighbourhood, trying to open various front doors, when he encountered Dhandwar out for a walk.

The prosecutor said Levasseur believed the elderly woman to be an evil, non-human entity that had to be slayed.

She said the autopsy report showed that Dhandwar died quite quickly, but Levasseur continued beating her.

Defence lawyer Joseph Saulnier, citing one of the psychology reports, told the judge that the attack was "involuntary" and the result of a transient period of psychosis.

Victim impact statement

Dhandwar's grandson, Ryan Dhillon, read his victim impact statement in court, often speaking directly to Levasseur, who sat nearly motionless in the prisoner's box.

"When I lost my grandmother, I also lost the ability to feel anything meaningful," Dhillon said. "For the next year, I was devoid of emotional expression."

"I'm held captive by the replaying of the moments of her death in my mind, like a horror film I can't turn off."

Levasseur appeared to tear up during Dhillon's statement.

Apology

Saulnier told the court that his client apologized to the family in his early statement to police and tried to pass on his apologies through his lawyers.

Levasseur, in red prisoner's clothing, stood in court, faced the family members present and read a remorseful statement.

"I apologize for the horror and suffering I have caused," he said. "I'm prepared to accept the consequences of my actions."

Crown counsel has recommended an eight to 10 year sentence. Defence recommended five to seven years.

Judge Therese Alexander has reserved her decision until Jan. 30.

